Five of the best camping sites to experience the stunning great British outdoors

Just because you’ve left the sunny shores of Australia doesn’t mean it’s the end of your camping holidays, and it’s a great way to get out of town and experience the real UK countryside.

Despite the notoriously crappy weather, Britain offers some fantastic camping opportunities for those that love to soak up the great outdoors on their travels. Camping is also one of the most cost effective ways of experiencing the country and some of the camping spots offer some absolutely stunning scenery.

Here’s five of the best locations to pitch a tent or bring a trailer to in the UK.

Britchcombe – Oxfordshire

Just a mile’s walk from 3000-year-old White Horse, Britchcombe offers campers beautiful views of the countryside, which is dotted with remains from prehistoric times.

Pitchperfect Camping– Somerset

Only ten minutes from Longleat, this child-friendly campsite looks like something out of a film set. It’s well-suited to families as the tents encircle the play area, so parents can relax, drink some wine and strum guitars while the children frolic within a safe distance.

Wapsbourne Manor Farm – East Sussex

Although this site leans more towards the glamping side of the camping scale, the more die-hard campers can opt to do everything themselves. The setting is rural, extremely peaceful and suited to families and singles who enjoy local trade and a have a more eco-approach to camping.

Bryher Campsite – Isles of Scilly

Saffas accustomed to camping beside the ocean can visit the rugged island of Bryher with its spectacular views and proximity to pathways that’ll lead you to explore the Isles of Scilly. The campsite is as rugged as it is organised, and is popular with campers of all ages.

Ayr Holiday Park – St Ives

With views of the Cornish coastline and nearby beaches, this camping spot is the perfect hideout for surfers. Just 10-minutes from town, the holiday park allows visitors the chance to get away from it all, whilst being near enough to civilisation to grab a cold beer or get a meal in town.

________________________________

Being prepared and having the right equipment are the first steps towards a successful camping experience. Check out the Venter range of legendary trailers now available in the UK.

TOP IMAGE: Via Pixabay.com