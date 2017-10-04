Socceroos vs Syria guide: the hard road through the World Cup qualifiers
To get to the World Cup the road through the qualifiers can be easy, or can be hard. This is normally based on the draw the country gets, and the performance of the team. Unluckily for Australia’s team, the Socceroos, it appears that they have taken the hard route to the finals.
The next team that they are going to have to face on the road to Russia next year is Syria. Pundits are calling this one of the most important games that Australia have ever faced. The matches between the two teams are Thursday 5 October 2017, and 10 October 2017.
When looking at the chances for Australia, one of the important things for before heading to the best online bookmakers, is to look at who’ll be named in the squad. Based on these players they can be then looked at based on their form.
The Squad that the Socceroos are taking this time are:
Goalkeepers:
Mat Ryan
Mitch Langerak
Danny Vukovic
Defenders:
Aziz Behich
Milos Degenek
Matt Jurman
Josh Risdon
Trent Sainsbury
Brad Smith
Bailey Wright
Midfielders:
Mustafa Amini
Craig Goodwin
Jackson Irvine
Robbie Kruse
Mathew Leckie
Massimo Luongo
Strikers:
Tim Cahill
Tomi Juric
Nikita Rukavytsya
When looking at the players form, Mathew Leckie is a good bet on somebody who will perform well. Currently in Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga he managed to score four goals in five games. Aaron Mooy is in the Huddersfield team that has recently moved up to the Premier League and is another watch.
In looking at Syria’s form, Australia must be ready for the fact that Syria are good at the late goals. In previous qualifiers they scored in the 91st minute against Uzbekistan, 93rd minute against China, and 93rd minute in their last qualifier. Australia must prepare for this kind of scenario if they are going to get the win.
If Australia do win, then the teams that they could go onto face could be just as formidable. This includes the possibility of playing against USA. The other teams that could be next (depending on the final results of their rounds) also include Panama and Honduras.
The important thing for Australia if they are going to progress to the World Cup in Russia next year is that they have to not take any matches for granted. They have to win each, and be focused on their goal of making it to the World Cup, then of course look to the battles they will face at the big event.
Australia do have a good chance to make it to the finals, but it won’t be an easy road for them. It will be interesting to see if they are up for the task, and if we’ll see them be a success at the biggest sport event in the world.
Jodi Seale