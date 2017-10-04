Return of the surf city rockers: The Beautiful Girls back in London

Australia’s premier surf-roots-reggae trio returns to London this week to celebrate the anniversaries of ‘Morning Sun’ and ‘Learn Yourself’

Aussie musical collective The Beautiful Girls will return to London for the first time in 5 years for a headline show at the O2 Academy Islington this Thursday 05 October as part of the ‘Morning Sun / Learn Yourself Tour’.

Book your tickets now, here

‘Periscopes’, ‘Music’, ‘Blackbird’ and ‘LaMar’, amazing performances all over the planet, the voice of Mat McHugh, heart-on-the-sleeve songs, pioneering Australia’s surf-roots-reggae sounds; these are things fans worldwide think of when they think of The Beautiful Girls.

Now Mat has decided to strip back the performances to their original essence – the striking three-piece sound which first brought the band to attention fifteen years ago.

For this tour they’re taking it all the way back to the sonic beginnings to celebrate anniversaries of their two seminal releases ‘Morning Sun’ and ‘Learn Yourself’.

First stop on the ‘Morning Sun / Learn Yourself Tour’ will be Europe where the band built a base early in its career.

Now, after over 5 years absence, the trio returns to play venues in The Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the UK and spend four weeks reconnecting with fans.

To celebrate the anniversaries of these two releases, both will be available on vinyl for the first time in Europe and CDs with bonus material will be issued across the continent with special playlists being curated for download and streaming services.

The Beautiful Girls

@ O2 Academy Islington- London

Thursday 5 October, 2017

Doors 7:00pm – Tickets: £17.40 (including Facility Fee and Service Fee)

BOOK NOW