Aussie still missing following terrorist attack on London Bridge

Family still unable to contact Australian nanny Sara Zelenak who was reportedly last seen at London Bridge on the night of the latest terrorist atrocity.

An Australian woman is believed to still be missing following the latest terrorist attack in London.

It is understood that 21-year-old Sara Zelenak (pictured above – via Facebook) was last seen at London Bridge on Saturday night, when three men mowed down pedestrians on the bridge with a rented van before running into the nearby Borough Market area on a stabbing rampage.

Seven people were killed by the terrorists and some 48 injured before they were shot dead by police.

According to the Australian government, four Australians are known to have been directly affected in the atrocity: Candice Hedge, Andrew Morrison and two others as yet unnamed.

According to Fairfax, the family of Ms Zelenak have been unable to contact her since Saturday night while friends in London are working with authorities to try and locate her.

In a post on Facebook on Monday, a friend of Ms Zelenak pleaded for information to help find her:

“This is my beautiful Australian friend Sara. She went missing after witnessing the attack on Saturday night, last seen on London Bridge. She got separated from her friend and we believe she dropped her phone in the chaos and now it is flat. The authorities have already been notified. If anyone has seen her or knows of her whereabouts please let me know. I know she did have quite a few Aussie friends in London so maybe you guys know something more. We all want to make sure she is safe and need to get her home to her family.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Ms Zelenak's family to fly to London.