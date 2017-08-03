A show about idiots: Luke Heggie brings his ‘Rough Diamanté to London

AUSSIE COMEDY PREVIEW: If you’re in charge of a blog, your signature takes longer than 3 seconds to complete, you say “that’s a great age” about someone’s children, or you engage in unsolicited traffic direction, then DO NOT come to this show…

This year Luke Heggie has performed Rough Diamanté across the Australian festival circuit to punters and fellow comedians who can’t get enough of his harsh but fair shows about idiots.

He sold out every show and was awarded the Comedian’s Choice Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (the Piece of Wood Award). Now he’s bringing the show to Soho Theatre in his London debut.

Get tickets: Luke Heggie at London’s Soho Theatre (01-05 August)

With his no-nonsense one liners delivered in a dry, dead pan manner Luke quickly gained praise after his debut into the comedy world by winning Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s 2010 Raw Comedy and jetting off to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. In 2011 he returned to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and his first full hour show Master of None received a nomination for the Best Newcomer Award.

In 2015 Luke performed his show You’re Not Special to sell-out crowds across Australia and took home Sydney Comedy Festival’s Director’s Choice Award. He backed up his success in 2016 performing on the Opening Night Allstars Supershow at Melbourne International Comedy Festival which aired over there on Channel 10. His show that year Anythink is Possible went on to receive rave reviews and sell out runs across Australia, later filmed by ABC2 at the Enmore Theatre.

If you are the kind of person who eats a banana with the string still on, you play competition frisbee, you wear velcro shoes despite being an adult with more than zero arms, you’ve changed your mind after a chef has begun cooking your meal, you’re in charge of a blog, your signature takes longer than 3 seconds to complete, you say “everybody” at the end of a lot of your sentences, you say “that’s a great age” about someone’s children, or you engage in unsolicited traffic direction, then do not come to this show.

Luke Heggie: Rough Diamanté

@ Soho Theatre, London.

From 01 to 05 August (8:30pm)

Tickets from £11

BOOK NOW