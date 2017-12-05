Tops on Instagram: the most popular photos, celebrities, cities and hashtags of 2017

This year three celebrities dominated the top 10 most-liked Instagram photos. Can you guess who they are? Plus, which hashtags and cities did we post the most?

The end of the year is nigh, so the most-liked Instagram photos of 2017 has been revealed before we kick up our heels for the festive season and start all over again.

Three names dominated the list this year, with Selena Gomez, Beyoncé and Cristiano Ronaldo clocking in the most-liked pictures on the popular social media platform.

In addition to the most-liked list, Instagram also revealed that Selena is still the most followed celeb with over 130 million followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo came in second with 116 million, and then Ariana Grande with 115 million followers.

The data was compiled from January 1, 2017 until mid-November. Which photo do you think was the most-liked photo this year?

Instagram also revealed which hashtags we most used and which cities garnered the most action for the year.

Instagram’s most popular for 2017

Most liked photos

1. At number one is Queen B. Her pregnancy shoot spread like wildfire across all social media platforms:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

2. Cristiano Ronaldo sharing this photo of his family and its new member:

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

3. Selena Gomez shared this photo of her and her friend, Francia Raisa, and revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant.

4. Beyoncé revealing her one month old twins:

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. ????????❤️???????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

5. Cristiano Ronaldo…again:

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life ????❤ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

6. Selena Gomez shared a photo of her and her ex-beau, The Weeknd:

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

7. Selena and The Weeknd making their red carpet debut:

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 1, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

8. Cristiano and his family:

Family mood ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 27, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

9. Selena casually riding a bicycle:

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

10. And Selena making a birthday wish:

Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn’t be more blessed. A lot of you don’t realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. –think 25 is going to be epic. xo A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

The top ten most-followed celebrities on Instagram in 2017:

1. Selena Gomez – 130 million+ followers

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – 116 million+ followers

3. Ariana Grande – 115 million+ followers

4. Beyoncé – 108 million+ followers

5. Kim Kardashian West – 104 million+ followers

6. Taylor Swift – 104 million+ followers

7. Kylie Jenner – 99.5 million+ followers

8. Dwayne Johnson – 96 million+ followers

9. Justin Bieber – 93.9 million+ followers

10. Kendall Jenner – 84.8 million+ followers

The top 10 global hashtags of 2017 on Instagram:

#love

#fashion

#photooftheday

#photography

#art

#beautiful

#travel

#happy

#nature

#picoftheday

The most “Instagrammed” cities of 2017: