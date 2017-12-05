Tops on Instagram: the most popular photos, celebrities, cities and hashtags of 2017
This year three celebrities dominated the top 10 most-liked Instagram photos. Can you guess who they are? Plus, which hashtags and cities did we post the most?
The end of the year is nigh, so the most-liked Instagram photos of 2017 has been revealed before we kick up our heels for the festive season and start all over again.
Three names dominated the list this year, with Selena Gomez, Beyoncé and Cristiano Ronaldo clocking in the most-liked pictures on the popular social media platform.
In addition to the most-liked list, Instagram also revealed that Selena is still the most followed celeb with over 130 million followers.
Cristiano Ronaldo came in second with 116 million, and then Ariana Grande with 115 million followers.
The data was compiled from January 1, 2017 until mid-November. Which photo do you think was the most-liked photo this year?
Instagram also revealed which hashtags we most used and which cities garnered the most action for the year.
Instagram’s most popular for 2017
Most liked photos
1. At number one is Queen B. Her pregnancy shoot spread like wildfire across all social media platforms:
2. Cristiano Ronaldo sharing this photo of his family and its new member:
A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️
A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on
3. Selena Gomez shared this photo of her and her friend, Francia Raisa, and revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on
4. Beyoncé revealing her one month old twins:
Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. ????????❤️????????????????????????????????????????
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on
5. Cristiano Ronaldo…again:
So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life ????❤
A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on
6. Selena Gomez shared a photo of her and her ex-beau, The Weeknd:
7. Selena and The Weeknd making their red carpet debut:
8. Cristiano and his family:
A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on
9. Selena casually riding a bicycle:
10. And Selena making a birthday wish:
Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn’t be more blessed. A lot of you don’t realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. –think 25 is going to be epic. xo
A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on
The top ten most-followed celebrities on Instagram in 2017:
1. Selena Gomez – 130 million+ followers
2. Cristiano Ronaldo – 116 million+ followers
3. Ariana Grande – 115 million+ followers
4. Beyoncé – 108 million+ followers
5. Kim Kardashian West – 104 million+ followers
6. Taylor Swift – 104 million+ followers
7. Kylie Jenner – 99.5 million+ followers
8. Dwayne Johnson – 96 million+ followers
9. Justin Bieber – 93.9 million+ followers
10. Kendall Jenner – 84.8 million+ followers
The top 10 global hashtags of 2017 on Instagram:
#love
#fashion
#photooftheday
#photography
#art
#beautiful
#travel
#happy
#nature
#picoftheday
The most “Instagrammed” cities of 2017:
- New York
- Moscow, Russia
- London, United Kingdom
- Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Paris, France
- Los Angeles, California
- Saint Petersburg, Russia
- Jakarta, Indonesia
- Istanbul, Turkey
- Barcelona, Spain
Erene Oberholzer