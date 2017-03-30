Sharknado for real! Check out what Cyclone Debbie dropped on the road

Sharknado for real! Check out what Cyclone Debbie dropped on the road
30 Mar, 2017 by in NEWS
Font size -16+

Yep, thats a very large bull shark smack bank in the middle of an Australian road…

They warn people not to swim in flood waters, but this is ridiculous! Not just a hollywood B-grade schlockfest, Cyclone Debbie actually coughed up a real shark.

This amazing photo shows a rather large bull shark left on the road this week near Ayr, just south of Townsville in north Queensland, in the wake for the category 4 storm.

According to the Qld Fire & Emergency Service, the shark was left stranded there after flood waters receded.

Cameron Jenkins

Cameron Jenkins

More articles by Cameron Jenkins

comments

Tags assigned to this article:
animalsCyclone Debbiedeadly Australian animalssharks
  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading