Sharknado for real! Check out what Cyclone Debbie dropped on the road

Yep, thats a very large bull shark smack bank in the middle of an Australian road…

They warn people not to swim in flood waters, but this is ridiculous! Not just a hollywood B-grade schlockfest, Cyclone Debbie actually coughed up a real shark.

This amazing photo shows a rather large bull shark left on the road this week near Ayr, just south of Townsville in north Queensland, in the wake for the category 4 storm.

Think it’s safe to go back in the water? Think again! A bull shark washed up in Ayr. Stay out of floodwater. #TCDebbie #ifitsfloodedforgetit pic.twitter.com/DpP29Va1JG — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) March 30, 2017

According to the Qld Fire & Emergency Service, the shark was left stranded there after flood waters receded.