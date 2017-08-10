Send money to the UK with Westpac’s new LitePay service for only AUD $8

LitePay International Payments offers a secure and safe way to transfer money from Australia to family and friends in the UK with a low transaction fee and competitive FX rate.

Sending money to the UK has just become even easier with Westpac. Using a Westpac account, within our online banking platform, customers will be able to transfer money directly to family and friends for a low cost of AUD $8 per payment.

There is a limit of AUD 3000 per customer per day and this new payment service means customers can send money anytime, meaning its available 24/7 on their mobile or desktop.

Kim Merlo, Westpac’s Head of Retail Foreign Exchange, says “We are proud and excited to introduce this new service to our customers. LitePay offers a secure and safe way to transfer money to family and friends back home with a low transaction fee and competitive FX rate – another way Westpac is supporting Australia`s multicultural community.”

Want to know more about Westpac’s new online payment service? Visit – Westpac.com.au/litepay