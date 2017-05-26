Opera House sails light up in spectacular Vivid colour for amazing display of sight and sound [VIDEO]

WATCH: Vivid Sydney festival gets started with a mesmerising display of images on the iconic Opera House sails, set to music. Check out the full show…

It happens every year and we love it.. the lighting of the iconic sails of the Opera House for Vivid Sydney.

It’s the most spectacular display in what organisers claim is “the world’s largest festival of light, music and ideas”.

The visuals on this year’s amazing Opera House work, called ‘Audio Creatures’, were created by Ash Bolland. The accompanying score was composed by Amon Tobin.

Check out the first lighting of this year’s incredible piece, with its full display including the music, as it was live streamed on the official Sydney Opera House YouTube channel (skip straight to 17:00 for the beginning of the show):

If you are in Sydney from tonight through till 17 June, go and see something. Check out out the official Vivid Sydney website to find out what and where.