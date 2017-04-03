Midnight Oil live in London: Second show now on sale

If you missed out on getting tickets to the first London gig, don’t let this second chance get away from you to see the return of the mighty Oils…

Midnight Oil have announced a second show in London as part of their ‘Great Circle 2017 World Tour’ live comeback.

Apart from a few charity appearances, the ‘Oils have been on hiatus for the best part of two decades. This is the most anticipated return in Aussie music and the world can’t wait.

Like the rest of the world tour, the first London show at The Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on July 4th sold out in no time over a month ago. Now the band have laid on a second show to satisfy hungry fans on July 23rd but you will need to get in quick.

Get Midnight Oil tickets now, here

Seeing Midnight Oil in full flight is to experience the transcendent, kinetic power of live rock & roll. They leave you inspired to live life more passionately and to get involved.

It’s great to have the boys, their power and their passion back on stage, in our ears and in our faces!