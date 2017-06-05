London terror: Grave fears for two of four Australians caught up in attack

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says there are “very real concerns” for two of the four Aussies known to have been among those directly affected by Saturday’s terrorist attack in London.

Very serious fears are held for the fate of two Aussies in London following Saturday’s shocking terrorist attack in the city.

There are two Australians “about whom we have very real concerns” the prime minister said on Monday, according to the ABC, adding there was nothing else about them he could say at present as investigations continued.

“We have been in touch with their families, in close touch with their families, as we seek to find confirmation of their circumstances,” he said.

The Australian government has confirmed that four Australians are known to have been among those caught up in the attack by terrorists on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market area on Saturday night.

Of the four, Candice Hedge from Brisbane is recovering in hospital after surgery while Andrew Morrison from Darwin received stitches. Both were stabbed in the neck by the terrorists.

The identities of the other two Australians has not yet been made public.

On Monday it was being reported that 21-year-old Sara Zelenak from Queensland was last seen at London Bridge on the night of the attack and had not been in contact with family or friends since. It remains unclear if she is one of the two unnamed Australians referred to by the prime minister as being affected by the terror attack .

At around 10pm on Saturday night, three men mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge with a rented van before crashing it and running into the nearby Borough Market area on a murderous stabbing rampage.

Seven people were killed and some 48 injured in the attack before the terrorists were shot dead by police.

Prime Minister Turnbull said in his remarks that of some 130,000 Australians living in and visiting the UK, many of them would have been in the vicinity of the weekend’s attack.

Describing the terrorist atrocity as a “corruption of Islam”, Mr Turnbull said Australians stood defiant.

“We will never change the way we live. We defy these cowardly criminals. We defy them and we reject the poisonous ideology that they peddle,” he said.

Speaking to the BBC on Monday, British Prime Minister Theresa May described the incident as “an attack on the free world”.

TOP IMAGE: London Bridge was the scene of Saturday night’s shocking terrorist attack in London. (Via Pixabay)