East coast drenched in big wet: schools closed, lights out, evacuations ordered amid flash flooding and gale force winds

Schools across south-east Queensland were ordered closed and businesses advised to shut their doors early as the tropical system made its way south after having devastated areas of north Queensland earlier in the week, bringing with it flash flooding and gale force winds.

Warnings were issued throughout the day for winds up to 100kph and up to 500 mils of rainfall was predicted for some areas, stretching from central Queensland, all the way through south-east Queensland to Brisbane, the Gold Coast and across the border into NSW.

TABRAGALBA: 20 ppl rescued from flooded causeway on Beaudesert Nerang Rd. Adults & kids were stranded in cars & on land. All safe & sound. pic.twitter.com/K7aqu1ZXX8 — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) March 30, 2017

Power outages were being experienced across Queensland, with over 52,000 homes left without power across the south-east, mostly on the Sunshine Coast.

Big surf warnings have also been issued for the coast. Massive 8 meter waves were recorded off Mooloolabah.

More rain was expected across south-east Queensland overnight. On Thursday evening, northern NSW was bearing the brunt of the downpours, with some residents of Lismore being ordered to evacuate.

Severe wet weather was also lashing the Sydney area and down towards the Victorian border.