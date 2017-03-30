East coast drenched in big wet: schools closed, lights out, evacuations ordered amid flash flooding and gale force winds

30 Mar, 2017 by in NEWS
South-east Queensland and northern NSW cop a lashing in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie, forcing schools and businesses to close and leaving over 50,000 homes without power.

Queensland and New South Wales copped a deluge on Thursday by ex-cyclone Debbie.

Schools across south-east Queensland were ordered closed and businesses advised to shut their doors early as the tropical system made its way south after having devastated areas of north Queensland earlier in the week, bringing with it flash flooding and gale force winds.

Warnings were issued throughout the day for winds up to 100kph and up to 500 mils of rainfall was predicted for some areas, stretching from central Queensland, all the way through south-east Queensland to Brisbane, the Gold Coast and across the border into NSW.

Power outages were being experienced across Queensland, with over 52,000 homes left without power across the south-east, mostly on the Sunshine Coast.

Big surf warnings have also been issued for the coast. Massive 8 meter waves were recorded off Mooloolabah.

More rain was expected across south-east Queensland overnight. On Thursday evening, northern NSW was bearing the brunt of the downpours, with some residents of Lismore being ordered to evacuate.

Severe wet weather was also lashing the Sydney area and down towards the Victorian border.

Radar via BOM

Radar via BOM showing the extent of the big wet

Australian Times

Australian Times

For, by and about Aussies in the UK.

Tags assigned to this article:
AustraliaAustralia weatherCyclone Debbieextreme weatherweather
