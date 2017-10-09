Dove cops a flacking for turning black women white in racist ad campaign

OPINION & ANALYSIS: If struggles unique to black people were as easy to get rid of as using Dove lotion, it would be flying off the shelves, wouldn’t it?

Whatever Dove’s intentions were, this latest ad was not carefully thought through.

Someone thought it would be a great idea to run an ad campaign for Dove which portrays a black woman turning white after using one of their products. Unsurprisingly, the advert deservedly received a severe backlash on social media.

After an angry response from Twitter users, Dove responded with an apology saying they “missed the mark”…

An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused. — Dove (@Dove) October 7, 2017

But a lot of people weren’t buying it…

Let’s be clear, Dove knew exactly what they were doing with their racist ad. Soap companies used to do this racist theme all the time pic.twitter.com/EzvAiExNcP — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) October 8, 2017

It’s not the first time Dove came under fire for a racist ad – a few years ago they were forced to take down an image where it appears as if the women of colour were the “before” picture.

Okay, Dove…

One racist ad makes you suspect.

Two racist ads makes you kinda guilty. pic.twitter.com/hAwNCN84h2 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 8, 2017

Is @Dove soap’s marketing strategy Before – black & dirty After – Caucasian & clean Also *who* is approving these ads? pic.twitter.com/l5tq5ZcAJs — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) October 8, 2017

Three racists ads from Dove. Stop supporting companies that views your skin anything different from “normal”. pic.twitter.com/RCxXkTfb4H — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) October 8, 2017

If struggles unique to black people were as easy to get rid of as using Dove lotion, it would be flying off the shelves, wouldn’t it?

Tired of getting harassed by the police? Tired of getting followed around in stores? Or hell just tired of being blacc? Wash it away w DOVE pic.twitter.com/ufvGeckcag — TREEZ™ ♿ (@OceanGrownTREEZ) October 8, 2017

Alternatives to Dove were suggested…

Here’s a list of Black owned soap companies since #dove is cancelled. pic.twitter.com/v76fiHaAYZ — Melanin Mamis (@melaninmamis) October 8, 2017

It is clear that whoever approved this latest image had some nostalgia for the dark ages.

the racist dove ad is a continuation of a long history of racist soap advertising pic.twitter.com/nO7iDT7dxH — /kaw·reɪdʒ/ (@kawrage) October 8, 2017

A complete historical view is always important. #Dove pic.twitter.com/1vAxvGy0bh — Kristina Chäadé Dove (@KristinaCDove) October 8, 2017

Article courtesy TheSouthAfrican.com