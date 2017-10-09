Dove cops a flacking for turning black women white in racist ad campaign

09 Oct, 2017 by in NEWS
OPINION & ANALYSIS: If struggles unique to black people were as easy to get rid of as using Dove lotion, it would be flying off the shelves, wouldn’t it?

Whatever Dove’s intentions were, this latest ad was not carefully thought through.

Someone thought it would be a great idea to run an ad campaign for Dove which portrays a black woman turning white after using one of their products. Unsurprisingly, the advert deservedly received a severe backlash on social media.

After an angry response from Twitter users, Dove responded with an apology saying they “missed the mark”…

But a lot of people weren’t buying it…  

It’s not the first time Dove came under fire for a racist ad – a few years ago they were forced to take down an image where it appears as if the women of colour were the “before” picture.

 

If struggles unique to black people were as easy to get rid of as using Dove lotion, it would be flying off the shelves, wouldn’t it?  

Alternatives to Dove were suggested…

It is clear that whoever approved this latest image had some nostalgia for the dark ages.  

 

 

Article courtesy TheSouthAfrican.com

Siviwe Breakfast

