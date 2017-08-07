Australia’s favourite young comedian returns to Soho Theatre with new show

Australia’s favourite young comedian, Matt Okine will return to the Soho Theatre with his brand new show, We Made You, this month.

Matt Okine was the proud recipient of the prestigious Director’s Choice Award at the 2015 Melbourne International Comedy Festival – for his intrinsically personal show, The Other Guy, which Australian channel, Stan, recently turned into a television series.

He is a natural raconteur and continues to create quality shows, year after year. He regularly sells out his Australian tours – and has previously supported international acts like Dave Chappelle and Chelsea Handler.

‘Very entertaining.’ – The Guardian

‘Excitingly different.’ – The Times

‘An outstanding storyteller.’ – The Music

We Made You will run from 22 to 26 August 2017 – get your tickets here.