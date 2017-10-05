Australian girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter says she had no idea and is ‘devastated’

Marilou Danley describes the perpetrator of the worst mass shooting in US history as “a kind, caring, quiet man”, saying she had no warning about his murderous plans.

The FBI have been questioning Australian Marilou Danley about her boyfriend Stephen Paddock who was responsible for this week’s shooting atrocity in Las Vegas.

62-year-old Danley had been in the Philippines at Paddock’s expense when he opened fire on a country music festival crowd on Sunday in the worst mass shooting event in modern United States history.

On Wednesday, having returned from overseas voluntarily to answer investigator’s questions about her partner, Danley released a statement which was read out by her lawyer, Matthew Lombard.

“I am devastated by the deaths and injuries that have occurred, and my prayers go out to the victims and their families, and all those who have been hurt by these awful events,” her statement opened.

As a mother and grandmother “my heart breaks for all who have lost loved ones,” she said.

Danley described her lover as a kind, caring and quiet man and said that she did not observe anything to warn her of what was to unfold last Sunday night on the Las Vegas Strip.

In the statement, she goes on to explain how Paddock bought her plane tickets to visit her family in the Philippines a little over two weeks ago. Once there, he wired her money to purchase a house. Danley said she thought it was his way of breaking up with her.

“It never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone,” she insisted.

Danley goes on to says she will “cooperate fully with their (the FBI’s) investigation”.

“Anything I can do to help ease suffering and help in any way, I will do,” she said.

59 people were killed and some 500 injured when Stephen Paddock opened fire on a country music festival crowd on Sunday night from the window of his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino hotel on the famous Las Vegas Strip.

It is the worst mass shooting event in US history.

Mr Paddock died in the room from which he committed the shooting, believed to have shot himself.

Marilou Danley has not been charged with any crime.

In an interview with Channel Seven, one of Ms Danley’s sisters who lives in Australia supported her claim that she was oblivious to her lover’s horrific plans.

“I know that she doesn’t know anything as well like us,” the sister said.

“She was sent away. She was away so that she will not be there to interfere with what he’s planning.”

TOP IMAGE: Marilou Danley (Via Facebook)