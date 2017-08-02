12 award-winning drone photographs that are simply amazing

Check out these incredible, award winning pictures from the 4th annual International Drone Photography Contest.

These days photographers rely on drones to capture incredible shots of people, cities, and sweeping landscapes – which in turn provides us with an interesting view from above.

Dronestagram, a drone photography sharing website and community, as well as National Geographic, recently announced the winners from the 4th annual International Drone Photography Contest.

After receiving thousands of entries from people all over the world, the competition became quite stiff. With entries from talented professional photographers and amateur drone photo enthusiasts, contestants really started to think ‘out of the box’ to eventually snatch up the prize.

Those who entered submitted their photos into one of four categories – “urban”, “people”, “nature” or “creativity”.

So, without further ado, here are the winning photographs from each category:

1st place, People: “End of the line” by Martin Sanchez

2. 2nd place, People: “Waterlily” by helios1412

3. 3rd place, People: “La Vijanera” by feelingmovie

4. 1st place, Nature: “Provence, summer trim” by jcourtial

5. 2nd place, Nature: “Infinite road to Transylvania” by Calin Stan

6. 3rd place, Nature: “Ice formation” by Florian

7. 1st place, Urban: “Concrete jungle” by Bachirm

8. 2nd place, Urban: “Dawn on mercury tower” by Alexeygo

9. 3rd place, Urban: “Peace” by luckydron

The contest also recognized three photos in a new creativity category. The following photos aren’t ranked, though.

10. The following photograph was taken by LukeMaximoBell in South Africa.

He said: “It was a cold early morning in South Africa on a farm near Stellenbosch. Two cows drinking from a nearby dam caught my eye when I saw their long shadows. I launched my drone to capture the scene in a way impossible with any other type of camera.”

11. The next photo is called “Ugo le marin” taken by rga in France.

“As I watched my children playing on the beach and drawing in the sand I had the idea of using the sand as a large sheet of paper. So my two sons and myself drew a scene related to the sea, on the image you can see my oldest son.”

12. “Next Level” taken in France by macareuxprod.

“We look forward to a happy event (a baby) and look[ed] for a fun, original and unusual way to announce it to our loved ones, family and friends. So I had the idea of this picture: Manon & myself creating a baby, represented by an old pram and like a video game.”