10 historic pubs to visit in Brisbane

Many pubs have grown and changed from old watering holes to trendy places with restaurant quality food, craft beer and an exotic range of wine and cocktails, while still retaining that unique pub feel. They are places where people come to meet for a few drinks with good food and good company, and often to enjoy some live music in a relaxed setting. Brisbane has some beautiful old historic pubs which have managed to survive amongst the constant development in this city, all thanks to this important pub culture which keeps them alive. These old pubs are not only great places to go for a drink and a meal, but are also lovely old historic buildings that are beautifully restored, and they are a part of Brisbane’s heritage. Check out these great historic pubs when you visit Brisbane.

Breakfast Creek Hotel

Built in 1889, the Breakfast Creek Hotel in Albion is an absolute Brisbane icon. This beautifully restored pub has a lot of history and somehow it has stood where it is for nearly 130 years. Always a popular spot, the pub is well known for its great steaks and picturesque beer garden. If you love pubs, don’t miss the Breakfast Creek Hotel in Brisbane.

Creek Hotel

The Plough Inn

Located in the popular South Bank Parklands, the Plough Inn is another Brisbane icon and one of the oldest pubs in the city, established in 1864. The location of this pub is perfect, on the pedestrian only Stanley Street Plaza which overlooks the parklands and the river, and if you are staying in Brisbane, it is easy to walk here or catch a river ferry. The Plough Inn’s historic charm has been fully preserved, but there has also been an amazing large deck and beer garden added on in recent years, where you can enjoy a drink while looking out at the plaza and parklands. Along with this there is great food and live music every night.

Plough Inn

The Normanby

Thanks to its loyal local patrons, the Normanby has managed to survive in Redhill despite constant proposals for redevelopment. This landmark pub is a little different to a lot of other 1880’s pubs in Brisbane as it is built in red brick, and it is beautifully restored. The Normanby has great food and an amazing atmosphere, and it is particularly well known for its Sunday sessions.

Regatta Hotel

The Regatta Hotel in Toowong is another charming old Brisbane pub that has withstood a long and harsh history, including floods and fire. Sitting in a beautiful location overlooking the Brisbane river, this three-story pub is the perfect place to enjoy a relaxing beer while sitting on one of the classic verandahs that surround it.

Regatta

The Caxton Hotel

The Caxton is in a handy location in Paddington, located just down the road from Suncorp Stadium – Brisbane’s main rugby stadium, making it a popular spot for pre-or post-game drinks. This old pub is well known for its lively atmosphere and you are sure to have a good time here.

Grand View Hotel

Located in Cleveland Point in Brisbane’s eastern suburbs, the Grand View Hotel is the oldest licensed pub in Brisbane, dating back to 1851. This historic icon has undergone expansions and changes during its long history, but has retained its historic charm. Enjoy a cold beer and a pub meal out in its tropical beer garden while overlooking the beautiful Moreton Bay.

The Victory Hotel

Located right in Brisbane City, this 1885 pub is a lively place for drinks and nightlife. It’s always a popular place, particularly on Friday and Saturday nights for its great night club and cocktail lounge. Visit this pub for Saturday night drinks and dancing.

The Victory hotel

The Elephant

Located in Brisbane’s nightlife district of Fortitude Valley, the Elephant is a long living establishment that has changed dramatically over the years. This 1888 pub has turned into a trendy place with its cool art covered beer garden, upstairs lounge bar, craft beer, wood fired pizzas and more. The Elephant is well known for its great live music and you’ll always find a good live band here on Saturday night, and soloists and other live acts on every other night of the week.

Royal Exchange Hotel

Another popular old pub in Toowong, the Royal Exchange Hotel – or RE as it is known to locals – has stood where it is since 1876. This great old pub is popular with students and young people, well known for its cheap drinks, relaxing atmosphere and its excellent beer garden.

The Norman Hotel

Located in Wooloongabba, The Norman Hotel is an old establishment with an interesting history. Over the years this old pub has transformed from a rough working class pub to a popular spot for great food and atmosphere, while retaining that old pub feel. Known as “Brisbane’s worst vegetarian restaurant”, The Norman prides itself on its amazing steaks.

Norman Hotel

These are just 10 of Brisbane’s best historic pubs and there are so many more that you can visit in and around the city. These pubs provide the perfect opportunity to enjoy a drink and a meal while also experiencing some of Brisbane’s heritage.